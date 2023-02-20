National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $46.91. 800,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,845. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

