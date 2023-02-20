NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $219.83 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00010809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00083967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00058079 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00029373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001148 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001697 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 860,270,777 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 860,270,777 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.68224122 USD and is up 4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $228,203,551.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

