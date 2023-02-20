Needham & Company LLC Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $105.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DDOG. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.66.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.99. 5,964,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,561,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $167.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

