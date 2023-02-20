Needham & Company LLC Increases DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $45.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DOCN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 0.7 %

DOCN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,418. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -153.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

