Needham & Company LLC Lowers Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $30.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TOST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Performance

TOST traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,489,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,221. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. Toast has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $34,784,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $34,784,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $631,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,467,736 shares of company stock worth $154,792,689. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.