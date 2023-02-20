Needham & Company LLC Raises DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $45.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOCN. Barclays boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,418. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -153.60, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

