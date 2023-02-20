Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DNB. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE DNB traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,935,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.