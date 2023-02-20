Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 609,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,358. The firm has a market cap of $430.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $20.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,808 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $44,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $148,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $1,401,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

