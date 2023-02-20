Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.76.

Seagen Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $162.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,506. Seagen has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

Featured Articles

