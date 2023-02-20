Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $475.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.00.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.60. The stock had a trading volume of 630,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.00 and its 200-day moving average is $341.04. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $453.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.