Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DKNG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 81,838,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,926,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.88.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,115,000 after acquiring an additional 314,790 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,110,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

