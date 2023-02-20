Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DKNG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 81,838,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,926,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,115,000 after acquiring an additional 314,790 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,110,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

