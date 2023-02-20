Needham & Company LLC Trims Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Target Price to $9.00

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MNTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Momentive Global in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.08.
Momentive Global Trading Down 7.5 %
Momentive Global stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,558. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.51. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Momentive Global Company Profile
Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.
