NEM (XEM) Hits Market Cap of $390.99 Million

NEM (XEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. NEM has a total market cap of $390.99 million and $17.33 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEM has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEM Coin Profile

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

