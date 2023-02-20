Neo (NEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion

Neo (NEO) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 77.4% higher against the dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $866.80 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $14.88 or 0.00059631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Neo Profile
Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.
Neo Coin Trading
