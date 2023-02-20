Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 121.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,419 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 92,769 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 9.1% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,541,000. Nishkama Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 347.3% during the third quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,297 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Netflix by 31.4% during the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 37,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

NFLX stock opened at $347.96 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $402.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

