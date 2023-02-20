New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.73.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

