Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Newcrest Mining from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Newcrest Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NCMGY opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $21.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

