Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 124.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,388 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 310.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Newmont by 73.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Newmont Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Newmont

Shares of NEM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.42. 8,575,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,009. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

