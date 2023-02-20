NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,651,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,203,000 after purchasing an additional 836,505 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and have sold 43,709 shares valued at $3,734,841. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.07 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

