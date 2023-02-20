NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Cut to $10.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEX. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.82.

NYSE:NEX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.54. 4,633,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,470. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elm Ridge Management LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

