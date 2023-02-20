NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Cut to $10.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEX. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.82.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance
NYSE:NEX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.54. 4,633,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,470. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.10.
Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions
NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.