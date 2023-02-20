NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $12.50

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.59.

Shares of NEX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.54. 4,633,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,470. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,174,000 after buying an additional 485,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

