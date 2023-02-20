NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Susquehanna

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.82.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NEX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,470. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,690,000 after purchasing an additional 172,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,421,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after purchasing an additional 967,240 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

