NFT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $61.21 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $615,429.63 and approximately $61.21 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00044812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00019108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003999 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00215958 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,861.41 or 0.99992260 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01645418 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $27.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.