Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 80.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.35. 28,562,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,337,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $283.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $46.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

