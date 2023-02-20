Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 381,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,325,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,392 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,395,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,858,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.82. 4,433,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,070. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average of $96.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Further Reading

