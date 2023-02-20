Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $32,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.98. 1,647,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,294. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day moving average of $145.22.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.