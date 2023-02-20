Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 12,987 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 426.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 248,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.2 %

CAH stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.78. 5,193,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,036. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

