Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 231 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sysco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.71. 1,884,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,703. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

