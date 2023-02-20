Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 30,819 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.8 %

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,474,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,703. The company has a market cap of $277.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

