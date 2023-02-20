Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,057 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after acquiring an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,308,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,594 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after acquiring an additional 126,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,520,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $420.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

