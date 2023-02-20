Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 112 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.65. 483,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,115. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $265.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

