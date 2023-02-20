Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,035 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.68. 97,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,209. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $129.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

