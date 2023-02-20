Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE NPI opened at C$33.47 on Monday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$32.85 and a 1-year high of C$47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.63.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.