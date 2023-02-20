Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) PT Raised to $106.00

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NVMI stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $91.30. The stock had a trading volume of 113,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,021. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.23. Nova has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nova Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 184.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nova by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Further Reading

