NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

NOW (NYSE:DNOWGet Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNOW. StockNews.com cut shares of NOW from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

NOW Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 964,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.64. NOW has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NOW

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NOW by 839.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NOW by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

