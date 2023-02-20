NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNOW. StockNews.com cut shares of NOW from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 964,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.64. NOW has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Institutional Trading of NOW

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NOW by 839.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NOW by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.