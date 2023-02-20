Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Given New $38.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 660,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $42,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $42,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,430. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 71,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after buying an additional 958,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,138,000 after buying an additional 145,711 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.