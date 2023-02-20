Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) PT Lowered to $38.00 at DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.75. 660,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,716.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,716.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

