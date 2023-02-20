Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 155,955 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Chevron worth $1,430,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 65.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 275.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,132 shares of company stock worth $33,557,674 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Down 2.2 %

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

CVX traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.85. 9,612,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $130.52 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

