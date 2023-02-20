Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.55 Billion Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,972,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 253,936 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Mastercard worth $2,551,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 181.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $237,635,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1,241.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 485,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,093,000 after purchasing an additional 449,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $361.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

