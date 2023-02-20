Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $689.70 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,454,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,288 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Valero Energy worth $689,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded down $4.36 on Monday, reaching $129.61. 3,380,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,497. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

