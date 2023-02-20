Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $916.86 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,013,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 932,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Oracle worth $916,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

ORCL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.28. 6,398,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,518. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

