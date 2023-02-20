Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 230,697 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,742,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,697 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Raytheon Technologies worth $1,206,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

RTX traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.51. 6,507,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,914,342. The company has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.