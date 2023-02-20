NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.39.

Shares of NVDA traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.88. 46,588,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,419,727. The company has a market capitalization of $532.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.11. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

