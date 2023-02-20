NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.39.
NVIDIA Price Performance
Shares of NVDA traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.88. 46,588,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,419,727. The company has a market capitalization of $532.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.11. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46.
Insider Activity at NVIDIA
Institutional Trading of NVIDIA
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.