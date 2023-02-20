Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $892.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCDGF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ocado Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 550 ($6.68) in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Ocado Group stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.