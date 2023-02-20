Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 431.91% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Ocuphire Pharma Price Performance
OCUP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 60,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,821. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma
Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.