Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 431.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Ocuphire Pharma Price Performance

OCUP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 60,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,821. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 328,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.