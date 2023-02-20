OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OGE. Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.60.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.