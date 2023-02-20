OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 56,807 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

LQD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,528,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,813,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.17. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $125.83.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

