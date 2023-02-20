OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $15.03 Million Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 534.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,491 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,941,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,212. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.69. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $103.22.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

