OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $9.95 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after buying an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,466 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,987 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,560,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,652,813. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.81. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

