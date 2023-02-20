OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,868,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $409.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.94 and its 200 day moving average is $394.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

